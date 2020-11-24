Weather on the go: Strong winds are expected to take over the Borderland Tuesday afternoon

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — The National Weather Service of El Paso has issued a Wind Advisory and Weather Warning Monday afternoon as a strong system will provide the area will strong winds.

Wind speeds are expected to reach 15-35 mph in most areas with gusts reaching 40-50mph. This comes as a strong low-pressure system moves throughout the Borderland.

The westerly winds will provide the region with above-normal temperatures.

Highs in El Paso and Las Cruces will remain slightly above average with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. The normal high for this date is 62 degrees.

Calmer conditions will return Wednesday and temperatures will warm back into the 70s by Thanksgiving Thursday.

Friday a strong Canadian cold-front will move in our direction, allowing for more winds and a drop in temperatures.

Due to the cool down the start of the weekend will be seeing cooler than normal highs reaching the upper 50s.

Temperatures will remain near average in the 60s into the start of next week.