Weather on the go: Strong storms and cooler air are in the forecast for the weekend

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Activity for thunderstorms will increase Friday afternoon lasting into the weekend. Expect conditions that can provide heavy downpours.

Flooding will be a concern for the next three days in lower level areas of the region.

Temperatures will increase into the 90s Friday afternoon but will stay below average.

Conditions will remain cooler than normal throughout the weekend lasting into next week.

Winds will be more active Friday with speeds reaching 10-20 miles per hour.

Calmer weather should be expected by the end of next week with drying conditions.