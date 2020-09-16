Weather on the go: Seasonal conditions and near normal temperatures

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Temperature highs will remain in the upper 80s for Wednesday afternoon. Calm conditions are expected with rain chances expected near Van Horn. El Paso and Las Cruces are expected to stay calm and dry.

A slow warm up will begin the start of the day with temperatures warming out of the 70s by noon.

Winds will stay calmer than previous days with wind speeds staying below 10mph.

Dry, calm, and seasonal conditions will last for the next nine days with temperatures staying in the upper 80s.

Temperatures will warm up closer to the end of next week with temperature highs in the low 90s.

Next Tuesday, will remain slightly above normal temperature-wise with calm conditions. This will be the official start of the Fall season.