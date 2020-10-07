Weather on the go: Rising temperatures bring another round of 90-degree highs in the Borderland

El Paso, TX (KTSM)— Above average conditions continue to be in the forecast for Wednesday in the Borderland. High-pressure in the atmosphere will allow favorable conditions for drier air and temperatures 10+ degrees above-average.

The high-pressure system that has kept the region hotter than normal is beginning to move east. This will allow for a halt in rising highs throughout the week.

Temperatures will remain in the lower 90s until Saturday

Along with warm weather, drier conditions, winds will remain calm as well.

Sunday into Monday a cold-front will push through the region. This will drop temperatures from the upper 80s and lower 90s into below average conditions.

Temperature highs in El Paso and Las Cruces will dip below-normal into the lower 80s and upper 70s by the start of next week.

Cooler conditions will last into next weekend.