Weather on the go: Record highs expected for Monday before a cool drop mid-week

El Paso, TX– A high-pressure system that has been keeping the Borderland warmer than average, has moved west of our area. However the system is still providing the southwest region with above normal highs with Temperatures nearing records.

El paso can expect to reach triple-digits Monday afternoon with an expected high of 100 degrees. If that high is reached, it will match record temperatures set back on this date in 2000.

Las Cruces will stay slightly cooler with temperatures in the upper 90’s.

Calm conditions are expected for Labor day.

Tuesday’s conditions will be similar to what is seen on Monday, with an increased chance of rain.

As we near the nighttime hours of Tuesday a strong wave of Canadian air will push into the region.

The wave will drop temperatures nearly 30 degrees into Wednesday.

Highs in the Borderland will be in the 70’s for Wednesday and Thursday with 30-40 percent chances of rain.

Temperatures will begin to rise into the weekend but are expected to stay a few degrees below-average.