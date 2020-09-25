Weather on the go: Record-breaking highs are expected for Friday and the weekend

El Paso, TX (KTSM)– Drier conditions and above average conditions are expected for the next three days. Record-breaking highs are in the forecast for Friday and Saturday with temperature highs in the upper 90s.

Winds will stay calm Friday and Saturday before picking up on Sunday.

Windy conditions are expected on Sunday as a backdoor cold front begins to move in the direction of our area.

The cold front will bring nearly a 20 degree difference in highs, Sunday into Monday.

Sunday highs will remain in the upper 90s while Monday’s highs are only expected to warm up inot the upper 70s.

Temperatures will then rise again into the 80s by Tuesday and will remain below average with seasonal conditions throughout the rest of the work week.

Rain chances are looking very limited throughout the next 9-days. Las Cruces and El Paso are currently looking at mostly dry conditions.