Weather on the go: Rain chances return to the Borderland for the next nine days

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — A strong wave of moisture will begin to move south from the northwest. This will allow for storms that may bring strong winds and localized flooding.

Temperatures will remain normal in the Borderland with highs reaching the mid-90s this afternoon.

Rain chances will last into next week with stronger chances for rain come this weekend.

Along with rain, temperatures will start to decrease day by day into the work week with highs struggling to reach average highs.

Winds will stay comfortable throughout most of the day, however as storms develop strong wind gusts can be expected.

Temperatures will reach the upper 80s by the middle of next week before warming up back into the 90s as we near the weekend.