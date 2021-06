El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Moisture from the southeast will continue to flow into the area allowing for humid conditions and chances for rain.

El Paso can expect to see 20 percent chances of rain Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Rain chances will remain in the forecast into the end of the week with temperatures stay in the lower 90s.

Warmer conditions will return come Saturday as highs will rose above average.

Winds will continue to stay calm with occasional breezes in the afternoon.