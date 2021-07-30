Weather on the go: Rain chances increase into the weekend

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — The Borderland will continue to be in the middle of a monsoonal flow Friday into the weekend.

This will allow the area to see temperatures stay cooler than normal and rain chances increase.

Storms are expected to develop in the Borderland during the afternoon hours.

Winds will remain calm but we can see increased speeds as stormy conditions flow through.

Temperatures will near normal Saturday with increased chances for rain.

Sunday through much of next week 30% or higher chances of rain are in the forecast.

The consistent chances for storms may provide the area with potential low level flooding.

Temperature highs will remain in the lower 90s for the next nine days.