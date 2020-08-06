Weather on the go: Rain chances increase as high-pressure system moves east

El Paso, TX (KTSM)– The high-pressure system that dominated the Borderland area for the majority of the week begins to move east Thursday. This will allow moisture to flow back into the region, increasing chances for rain.

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected to be more prominent in the area as moisture re-enters the Borderland and deepens in the atmosphere.

Rain chances will remain at 10% for the end of the week with the best chances to see rain will be in the evening hours.

Sunday through Tuesday the chances to see precipitation will increase.

Calm conditions are expected throughout the day time hours with highs nearing record temperatures again.

El Paso is expected to see temperature highs above 100°. If achieved, this will mark the 38th day in 2020 seeing triple-digit highs.

Temperature highs will remain in the low 100’s for the next 9-days.