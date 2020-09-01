Weather on the go: Rain chances continue into Tuesday afternoon

El Paso, TX (KTSM)– Moisture continues to deepen throughout most of Texas, including El Paso and Las Cruces. This along with warm temperatures and winds bring chances for isolated storms later Tuesday afternoon.

Temperatures will remain in the mid to lower 90’s Tuesday afternoon with northwesterly winds increasing into the day.

Winds speeds are expected to reach 5-15 mph with wind gusts as strong as 20-30 mph.

Drier conditions and temperatures in the upper 90’s will return on Wednesday due to a high-pressure system, this will last through Thursday.

Moisture will return on Friday along with a backdoor system. The system will help provide better chances for rain and cooler conditions, dropping temperatures back into the lower 90’s.