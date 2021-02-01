Weather on the go: Quiet weather is in the forecast to start off the new work week

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Seasonal conditions are in the forecast for the start of the week.

Winds will remain calm and temperature highs will rise only a few degrees above normal Monday afternoon.

The quiet, warm weather is due to high-pressure that continues to build, allowing for clear skies.

Warming weather will last into the middle of the week with temperatures expecting to reach 76 degrees on Wednesday, making it the warmest day of the week.

Winds will begin to increase come Tuesday as an anticipated system moves in the Borderland’s direction.

Wednesday afternoon the system should make its arrival causing winds to reach 15-25 mph and providing rain shower chances.

Temperature highs will see a plunge of nearly 10 degrees Thursday.

Temperatures will continue to drop into the weekend with temperature highs reaching the upper 50s and lower 60s by Saturday.

Warming conditions will return by the end of the weekend into the start of the new workweek.