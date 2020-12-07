Weather on the go: Quiet conditions and warmer temperatures expected

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Temperature highs will reach the lower to mid 60’s Monday afternoon. This comes as drier air continues to take over most of the nation allowing for a warming trend.

Majority of the country is seeing the effects of drier air moving across the country.

Due to the drier conditions as lack of strong storm systems in the area, the Borderland will see highs rise to the 60s and upper 60s by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Pleasant conditions mean winds will also remain calm with speeds staying between 5-15 mph.

Conditions will start to take a turn Wednesday night as a storm system moves in our direction.

The system will provide the Borderland with chances of rain Wednesday night through Friday afternoon.

Along with rain, winds will begin to increase Thursday and Friday reaching speeds near 15-25 mph.

Best chances for the Borderland to see rain will be Thursday.

Temperatures will begin to drop and near closer to normal by the weekend.