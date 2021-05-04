Weather on the go: Pleasant conditions return to the Borderland

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Temperature will stay near normal throughout El Paso and Las Cruces, and they will be accompanied with calm weather, with winds remaining at speeds of 5-10 mph.

Quiet weather will stay in the forecast for the next few days as winds will remain calm and conditions will stay dry.

Heat will settle in the Borderland allowing for the region to see a temperature jump Tuesday into Wednesday.

Temperatures will go from the lower 80s to the lower 90s in 24 hours.

Temperatures will stay in the 90s into the end of the week.

Thursday night an upper disturbance from the Pacific will arrive and as it passes throughout the area, it may provide us with some nice chances for isolated thunderstorms.

Rain chances will dwindle down into the weekend.

Windy conditions will start Saturday with winds reaching 20-30 mph and will stay windy into Sunday.

Temperatures will begin to drop down closer to normal into the start of next week.