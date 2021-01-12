Weather on the go: One more day of cooler than normal temperatures for the work week

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Cooler air continues to linger throughout much of Texas, effecting the cooler temperatures in El Paso and Las Cruces. Temperature highs will remain below normal with highs in the lower 50s.

High pressure is starting to build above the south west area. This will allow the region to see not only clear skies but calm and warming conditions.

Winds will stay at speeds between 5-10 mph as they flow in from the northwest.

Starting Tuesday a general warming will continue as we near the end of the week and the start of the weekend.

Temperatures should reach normal highs in the upper 50s by Wednesday and rise to above average highs come Thursday into the weekend.

Weather will remain calm, dry and winds will stay weak.

A weak system will make its way into the Borderland region come Saturday night into Sunday. Due to this the system will bring some breezier weather for our area.

Along with some winds, cooler temperatures are expected for Sunday and Monday, highs will drop into the 50s.

Chances for rain remain out of our forecast leaving us to see continuous extreme drought conditions.