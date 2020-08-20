Weather on the go: Near-record temperatures are expected Thursday afternoon

El Paso, TX (KTSM)- Hotter conditions are in the forecast for Thursday and into the weekend. Temperature highs are expected to rise into the triple-digits with the possibility of matching records or breaking them.

The heat continues to be a product of a high-pressure system that has dominated the western part of the nation for the last week.

If triple-digits are met for Thursday’s high, it will mark the 48th day of triple-digit heat for the year of 2020. That will surpass 2019’s overall triple-digit count.

Thursday and Friday are expected to be the hottest of the next nine days.

Moisture will increase in the region for the next four days. This will allow for increased rain chances for the afternoon to evening hours.

Temperatures will drop back into the upper 90’s for the start of the following week but will remain 5+ degrees above average.