Weather on the go: Moisture increases bringing chances for storms

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — The drying air that took over the Borderland Wednesday is starting to be replaced by western moisture.

As the moisture is expected to settle chances for rain and storms will increase.

Precipitation chances will start Thursday building into Friday and the weekend.

As chances grow, down pours can be expected and possible flooding may occur in low level areas of the Borderland for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Along with moisture, conditions will cool into the 80s by Friday and lower 80s come Saturday.

Calmer and warmer temperatures are in the forecast for the start of next week.

Rain chances will last into Monday before the Borderland dries out for two days before rain returns into the end of next week.