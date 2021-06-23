Weather on the go: Hot temperatures and more chances for rain

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Temperatures will remain above normal Wednesday afternoon with daily highs reaching triple-digits.

High pressure passing through the Borderland allows for the warmer conditions and will help provided for sunny skies during the day.

Chances for rain are not out of the forecast as moisture will flow into our area from the north. This will help provide the western part of our area with showers and storms.

Rain will be more prominent in west El Paso and most of Las Cruces.

Evening rain chances will last into tomorrow before clearing out for Friday.

Hot conditions and dry weather will take a turn as a backdoor cold-front is expected to change everything.

Temperatures will drop Saturday into Sunday allowing for temperatures to drop into the 80s.

Rain chances will increase Saturday into Sunday as well with even more widespread conditions through the weekend and into the work week.