Weather on the go: High temperatures and small chances for showers in today’s forecast

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Temperatures will continue to warm Thursday as highs are expected to reach the lower 90s as early as the start of the afternoon.

Moisture will begin to deepen across the area, allowing it to mix well with the warmer air and cause possible showers and isolated storms.

Ten percent chances of storms will remain in the forecast Thursday afternoon into Friday.

Winds will remain calm for the season with speeds reaching 5-15 mph throughout much of the region.

Saturday a small drop in temperatures is expected as a weak cold-front begins to affect us.

Temperatures will stay above average but cooler than Friday with highs in the upper 80s.

Saturday’s big weather factor will be winds.

Windy conditions will reach speeds of 20-30 mph with gusts even stronger. Breezy conditions will last into the start of next week.

Temperatures will be much closer to normal by the middle of the week.