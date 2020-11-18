Weather on the go: Heat takes over the southwest bringing record highs

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Temperature highs in the Borderland will continue to rise Wednesday afternoon. This will allow for El Paso to possibly break record highs.

Along with warmer temperatures, conditions will remain calm as winds move in from the southeast at 5-10 mph.

El Paso can expected to see temperatures reach 81 degrees Wednesday morning, if reached it will match its previous record high set in 1981.

Warming conditions will stay in the forecast into the weekend. The warmest day expecting to be 84 degrees that should be reached on Thursday afternoon.

Highs will start to cool down from the 80s come Sunday with temperatures staying in the 70s.

The cool down is due to a cold front moving in from the northwest. This will eventually drop temperature highs into the 60s by the start of next week and bring breezy to windy conditions Sunday into Monday.

No rain chances are expected.