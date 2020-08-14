Weather on the go: Heat Advisory extended until Saturday as record heat is expected for the 5th day in a row

El Paso, TX (KTSM)– The Borderland is expecting its fifth-day seeing record heat for Friday. The high-pressure system aloft continues to heat temperatures 10-15 above average. Due to the expected heat, the National Weather Service announced the extension for a Heat Advisory issued for El Paso for a third time this week.

Temperature highs are expected to reach 103°-105° in both El Paso and Las Cruces. This will allow for record-breaking temperatures for both cities.

Friday the high-pressure system will begin to move west. While it leaves the area rain chances will be more likely.

The departure of the system will also allow for the region to be effected by a weak cold-front.

The cold-front will help bring relief to the Borderland, allowing temperatures to drop below 100° but the start of next week.

For the next nine days, the region can expect a 10% chance of rain for the later afternoon to evening hours.