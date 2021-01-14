Weather on the go: Forecast’s show temperatures will rise to highs near the 70s

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Weather will remain calm and unchanged other than warmer temperatures reaching highs in the mid to upper 60s.

High pressure will allow for clear skies and temperatures reaching highs nearly 10 degrees above average.

Warming conditions will continue to keep highs in the 60s throughout the weekend and into the start of next week.

The warmest days ahead should be Thursday of this week and Monday of next week with highs reaching 66 degrees.

Tuesday of next week a new system will make its way into the area.

The new system will bring cooler air, windy conditions and chances for rain.

Rain chances will begin Tuesday night increasing into Wednesday.

Temperature highs should see a difference in temperatures by 10+ degrees Monday into Tuesday.