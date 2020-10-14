Weather on the go: For a second day in a row record temperatures are expected in the Borderland

El Paso, TX (KTSM)– The region is in for another day of record temperatures with forecast highs expecting to reach the 90s. This comes right before a big cool-down for the end of the week.

High-pressure in the atmosphere continues to provide favorable conditions for hot and dry weather Wednesday afternoon.

Temperatures in El Paso is expected to reach 94 degrees and if met, it will surpass El Paso’s previous record of 92 degrees set in 2015.

Las Cruces is not exempt from breaking records, expecting to reach 92 degrees, which surpasses the previous record of 91 degrees set in 1996.

Winds will stay breezy this afternoon as they move in from the west at 10-15 mph.

The record heat will not last long. A strong backdoor cold-front will push its way into the Borderland Thursday afternoon, keeping temperatures from rising.

The Weather Authority team is forecasting a more than 10 degree difference Wednesday afternoon compared to Thursday afternoon.

Temperatures will continue to drop into Friday with highs expecting to stay below the mid-70s.

Along with cooler conditions, Friday will see windy conditions with wind speeds moving in at 15-20 mph.

A warming trend will begin at the start of the weekend allowing temperatures to reach the upper 80s again. This will be short-lived as a second cold-front is set to move on Sunday into Monday.

This will drop temperatures from the upper 80s to the upper 70s.

Temperatures will remain in the 80s for the rest of next week.