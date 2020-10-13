Weather on the go: El Paso expects to match record temperatures Tuesday afternoon

El Paso, TX — Dry heat will continue to takeover the Borderland as high-pressure flows through the area. The high-pressure and drier air will favor rising temperatures Tuesday afternoon, with highs nearing or matching record temperatures.

Temperature highs throughout the region will reach temperatures 8-11 degrees above normal. El Paso should normally be seeing highs at 79 degrees but will warm up into the 90s this afternoon. If the Borderland reached its expected high of 91 degrees it will match the record high set in 2017.

Along with heat calm winds and no rain chances are expected.