Weather on the go: Drying conditions eliminate rain chances for Wednesday

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Drying conditions will prevail Wednesday, decreasing the chances for rain in the Borderland.

Temperature highs will remain below average reaching the lower 90s whereas normal conditions see highs around the mid-90s.

Winds will be similar to Tuesday with speeds reaching up to 15 miles per hour during the afternoon.

Rain chances will return by Thursday and moisture stretches from the west to the east of us.

Moisture will bring better conditions for isolated storms come Friday and Saturday.

Temperatures will stay in the 90s throughout the next nine days.

Rain chances will remain Thursday through next week.