Weather on the go: Dry conditions remain for one more day before heavy rainfall

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — The Borderland will continue to see clear conditions Wednesday with temperatures reaching the mid-90s. The calm conditions will not last long with the chances of heavy rain expected Thursday.

A plume of moisture that continues to linger in the Arizona and New Mexico border area will begin to move southward, causing the chances for rain.

Thunderstorms that form may provide areas with strong winds and potential localized flooding.

As changing conditions prevail, temperatures will begin to drop and stay slightly below normal, with highs in the lower 90s.

Rain chances will last into next week with more heavy rainfall expected over the weekend.

Temperatures will dip below the 90s by the end of next week.