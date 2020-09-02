Weather on the go: Drier conditions and warmer temperatures

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Temperatures are expected to rise to the mid 90’s Wednesday afternoon. Above-average temperatures will be accompanied by drier air flowing into the Borderland from the west.

This is a product of a strong high pressure system in the northwester part of the nation. The system will mimic similar conditions for what the Borderland experienced in August.

The warmer conditions will rise into triple digit highs Thursday afternoon, marking the first day of triple digit highs for the month of September.

A backdoor cold front will enter our area bringing some moisture and cooler air for the weekend.

Temperatures will cool down into the weekend with highs expecting to reach the lower 90’s by Saturday.

A second round of moisture will push into the area by mid-next week helping provide precipitation and drop temperature highs into the lower 80’s