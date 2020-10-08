Weather on the go: Drier air and near record highs are expected into the weekend

El Paso, TX (KTSM)– Warmer conditions continue to take over the Borderland Thursday afternoon, with highs expected to reach the 90s for the fourth day in a row.

Slight moisture will begin to flow through the area, this will help our case of drier conditions that we’ve been seeing however rain chances are not in the forecast.

Calm winds are expected for the majority of Thursday before breezy to windy conditions are expected for the evening hours. The increase in windspeeds will last into the weekend, with the windiest days being Saturday through Monday.

The winds expected come as a weak cold front is predicted my weather models to move in the Borderlands direction from the north.

Temperatures will remain into the 90s until Saturday before cooling down slowly into Sunday and the start of next week.

Temperature highs will remain above average until the end of next week as we head into next weekend with possible highs in the upper 70s.