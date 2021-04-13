Weather on the go: Cooler air from the north brings breezier conditions

El Paso, TX (KTSM)– A push of Canadian air will move into the area Tuesday allowing for a slight difference in temperatures with highs reaching the lower 80s.

The Canadian front will not bring a significant change in temperatures but will produce the Borderland with breezier conditions.

Winds will reach speeds of 10-20 mph throughout most areas in the region.

Temperatures will slowly warm up into Wednesday but will cool back down, similar to Tuesdays conditions by Thursday.

The change in conditions will come as the region is expecting its next systems arrival. This will drop temperatures Thursday into the weekend.

Friday temperatures will be normal with highs in the upper 70s.

By Saturday the Borderland will see a ten degree temperature drop with highs.

The cold front will also bring more winds reaching speeds of 20+ mph that will last into the start of the following week.

The Borderland is seeing the first promising chances of rain for the upcoming weekend with showers possibly expected Sunday.

Temperature will warm and weather will clear into the middle of the week.