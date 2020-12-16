Weather on the go: Cool temperatures expected Wednesday before a late-week warm-up

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Freezing temperatures start off Wednesday after a cold front passed through the southwest on Tuesday.

Temperatures will remain in the upper 20s to mid-30s for the earlier hours of the morning.

A slow warm up is expected, with temperatures expected to reach the 40s by noon and reaching highs in the 50s for the later afternoon.

Winds will remain calm Wednesday afternoon with speeds moving at 5-10 mph.

A warming trend will begin Thursday into Friday with highs forecast to surpass average temperatures, reaching the upper 50s and lower 60s.

The warm up will be short lived as a second cold front will move into the Borderland Friday into Saturday.

This will allow for temperatures to drop back to average highs in the mid-50s.

Windy conditions will be an effect from the arriving system on Friday.

Temperatures will warm back up into the 60s by Tuesday of next week.

Cooler temperatures will return just in time for Christmas Eve.