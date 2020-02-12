Weather on the Go: Cold start, before drying trend kicks in

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso and Las Cruces saw substantial snow Tuesday afternoon as a winter storm rolled through the area.

This comes exactly one week after our first February winter storm produced 4 inches of snow for East El Paso.

This time around, some Weather Watchers unofficially reported about 2 inches of snow near Horizon.

We will begin to completely dry out Wednesday afternoon for El Paso, and it will stay that way through the rest of this week.

Afternoon highs will begin to warm up near seasonal Wednesday and Thursday, before we begin to make our way near the 70° mark once again by Sunday of this coming weekend!

Bundle up this morning as morning temps are expected to be near freezing for much of the Borderland area.