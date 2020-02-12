Weather on the Go: Cold start, before drying trend kicks in

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Snow in East El Paso by Eddie Corral

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso and Las Cruces saw substantial snow Tuesday afternoon as a winter storm rolled through the area.

This comes exactly one week after our first February winter storm produced 4 inches of snow for East El Paso.

This time around, some Weather Watchers unofficially reported about 2 inches of snow near Horizon.

We will begin to completely dry out Wednesday afternoon for El Paso, and it will stay that way through the rest of this week.

Afternoon highs will begin to warm up near seasonal Wednesday and Thursday, before we begin to make our way near the 70° mark once again by Sunday of this coming weekend!

Bundle up this morning as morning temps are expected to be near freezing for much of the Borderland area. 



		

		

					

	


	


			
Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

	
	
	

					
Share this story

				

	




	

	
	

	 	
	
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link
				

					
	

		KTSM Video Center	


	


	

		

	


	




			
		

			


			

			
				Sheriff candidates discuss controversial federal contract
					

	
	
	
	
	


	

		
		

			


	Thumbnail for the video titled "Sheriff candidates discuss controversial federal contract"



							

					


			

			


					
		

			


			

			
				Alleged Walmart shooter expected in federal court Wednesday
					

	
	
	
	
	


	

		
		

			


	Thumbnail for the video titled "Alleged Walmart shooter expected in federal court Wednesday"



							

					


			

			


					
		

			


			

			
				Motorcyclist killed in crash will live on through organ donation
					

	
	
	
	
	


	

		
		

			


	Thumbnail for the video titled "Motorcyclist killed in crash will live on through organ donation"



							

					


			

			


					
		

			


			

			
				Migrants in Matamoros Mexico camp
					

	
	
	
	
	


	

		
		

			


	Thumbnail for the video titled "Migrants in Matamoros Mexico camp"



							

					


			

			


					
		

			


			

			
				Update on Lincoln Center amid heavy construction
					

	
	
	
	
	


	

		
		

			


	Thumbnail for the video titled "Update on Lincoln Center amid heavy construction"



							

					


			

			


					
		

			


			

			
				Local school districts cancel Tuesday UIL, NMAA games due to inclement weather
					

	
	
	
	
	


	

		
		

			


	Thumbnail for the video titled "Local school districts cancel Tuesday UIL, NMAA games due to inclement weather"



							

					


			

			


			


	

		
			More Local
							
	
		
	

					
	

	
				

				


	
	



	

	
			

		


		


	
	
	

	
Weather_Header