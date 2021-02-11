Weather on the go: Chances for snow increases for Valentine’s Day

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Above normal temperatures will last for the rest of Thursday into Friday before starting to see a drop into the weekend. This comes as a winter storm is expected to pummel much of the U.S.

Temperatures will reach highs in the 70s Thursday and Friday with calm winds.

Thursday winds will stay 5-10 mph through the area.

Wetter conditions are in our forecast for Friday as a winter system pushes in our direction. This will provide slight chances for showers in mountainous areas.

Temperatures will begin to drop Saturday but will near normal with highs in the upper 60s.

Winds will begin to pick nearing breezier speeds of 5-15 mph.

Sunday will be the most active day in the Borderland with temperatures continue to drop into the 50s with 50 percent chances to see snow fall.

Sunday night into Monday temperature lows will drop into the teens allowing for ice to form on roadways creating dangerous driving conditions.

Temperatures will remain low in the 40s with a high of 44°.

Chances for rain will return Tuesday into Wednesday before clearing out into the end of the week.