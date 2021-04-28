Weather on the go: Chances for rain increase while temperatures cool

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Temperatures will not warm up very much Wednesday afternoon with highs staying in the 60s. This comes as rain chances also increase into the daytime hours.

A Pacific system is the cause of the cooler temperatures and southwest flow of moisture feeds into the rain chances for the Borderland.

Rain chances will continue into Thursday and Friday morning.

Winds are looking much calmer for this Wednesday. The DMA is waking up to speeds reaching 5-10 mph, this however should change as winds will increase into the day with sustained winds at 10-20 mph.

Clear and warm conditions will return by Friday with temperatures rising into the Friday and the 80s by Saturday.

Temperatures in the Borderland will start to warm up to above average highs by the start of next week, with highs reaching the 90s by Wednesday.