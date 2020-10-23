Weather on the go: Canadian cold front drops temperature highs

El Paso, TX — Temperatures are expected to reach highs closer to normal Friday afternoon compared to the record temperatures that were seen earlier in the week. This is due to Canadian cold front taking over much of the U.S.

After breaking temperatures three days in a row this week, the Borderland will see ‘cooler’ temperatures Friday with highs sticking to the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Along with near normal temperatures, breezier conditions are expected reaching speeds of 5-15 mph.

The cooler air will only last for a short period as temperatures are expected to warm back 10+ degrees into the weekend.

Monday the southwest will see a much stronger air mass push our way. This will allow temperature highs to drop into the lower 70s and will continue to drop into the 50s come Tuesday.

Along with the big drop in temperatures, windy conditions and rain chances will increase. This will last Monday into Wednesday.