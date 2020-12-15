Weather on the go: Calmer conditions expected Tuesday after a windy night

El Paso, TX (KTSM)– Temperatures continue to stay cooler than average Tuesday afternoon after a cold front pushed through the Borderland Monday night.

Tuesday highs will remain in the lower 50s to upper 40s.

Overnight the Borderland registered windspeeds near 30 mph but will begin to calm down as the sun starts to rise.

Wednesday a high pressure system will move into the region allowing the area to warm up into the end of the week.

Temperatures will near the upper 50s and lower 60s by Thursday and Friday.

The warmer temperatures will be short lived as a second system is expected to pass through the Borderland Friday into Saturday.

The system will bring a cold front that will drop temperatures into the mid-50s by the weekend.

Temperatures will then return to the lower 60s by the start of next week.

No rain chances are expected in our forecast for the next 9 days.