Weather on the go: Calm weather returns to the Borderland Wednesday

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Winds will calm down into the later morning hours of Wednesday as the Pacific system that moved through the region yesterday moves to the northeast.

Morning winds will stay between 10-20 mph but will decrease to 5-15 mph by noon time.

Temperatures will be cooler Wednesday as a cold front moved in the region with the system that brought winds.

Temperature highs will reach the 60s this afternoon.

Warming conditions and calmer weather will return Thursday as highs reach the 70s.

Spring like conditions will last into the weekend with highs reaching the 80s by Saturday, lasting into Sunday.

Sunday afternoon a second westerly system will enter the region, bringing another round of strong winds, cooler temperatures and small chances for rain.

Temperatures will drop into the 60s Monday and winds will reach 20-25 mph with 10% chances of mountain showers.