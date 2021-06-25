Weather on the go, calm conditions last for two more days before rain arrives

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Triple-digits will last for two more consecutive days in the Borderland before a cool down will drop temperatures into the 80s with rain chances.

The Borderland can expect heat reaching 95-105 degrees.

Chances for rain will begin Saturday night as a strong backdoor cold-front makes its arrival.

Temperatures will drop from triple digits Saturday to the 80s by Sunday.

Along with cooler air the system will bring plenty of moisture and provide perfect conditions for strong storms and widespread showers.

Rain chances will increase into the start of next week lasting throughout the work week with majority of days seeing 50% chances.

Temperatures will stay in the 80s for most of the week until Friday.

Prepare for possible flooding due to consistent rainfall.