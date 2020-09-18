Weather on the go: Calm conditions and warming temperatures expected this weekend

El Paso, TX (KTSM)– A high-pressure system in the region will continue to keep the Borderland dry and calm. Temperatures will rise to the mid to upper 80’s.

Friday, easterly winds will flow through the region with calm to breezy like conditions. Expect wind speeds at 10-15 mph.

Quite weather will continue into the weekend and the start of next week.

The Borderland is seeing much needed relief from record breaking temperature highs seen over the last two months.

Highs will remain in the 80’s through the next few days before expecting to reach the 90s come the start of Fall next week.

No rain chances are in the forecast for the next nine days.