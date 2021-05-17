Weather on the go: Calm conditions and below normal temperatures are expected

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — The Borderland will see some calmer conditions Monday with winds staying below advisory speeds and temperatures staying away from normal highs.

Winds will push through at 10-20 mph throughout the afternoon as dry air from the west pushes our way.

Temperatures will reach highs in the lower to mid 80s but will struggle to near normal for this date.

By Tuesday a low pressure system will replace our high pressure, allowing for even breezier conditions and more below normal temperatures.

Starting Wednesday heat will return to the Borderland with highs jumping back into the 90s.

Dry and warm weather with highs in the 90s will remain for the rest of the week into the weekend and the following week.