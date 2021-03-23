Weather on the go: Breezy to windy conditions expected with night time showers

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Temperatures will remain near normal Tuesday afternoon with temperatures reaching the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds will flow through the area at speeds of 15-25 mph from the southwest.

The increase in wind speeds come as the Borderland anticipates another system from the Pacific.

The storm system will bring cooler air which will drop temperatures into the lower 60s, nearly 10+ degrees below normal.

Moisture will move into the area with the system allowing for chances for rain showers Tuesday and Wednesday.

Temperatures will start to warm up and conditions will start to clear out by Thursday with temperatures returning into the 70s come Friday.

Breezy to windy conditions will last everyday throughout the rest of the week.

Temperature highs will warm into the 80s by the start of next week.