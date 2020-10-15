Weather on the go: Breezy to windy conditions along with a drop in temperature highs are expected

El Paso, TX (KTSM)– Cooler temperature highs are expected Thursday afternoon as our forecast shows a backdoor cold-front arriving by noon.

From record-breaking temperatures reaching the mid-90s Wednesday afternoon, the Borderland is forecasting a 10+ degree temperature difference compared to Thursday afternoon.

Temperatures in El Paso are expected to stay in the lower 80s while Las Cruces and Deming will see highs in the mid-80s.

Breezy to windy conditions will be in the forecast with wind speeds reaching 15-25 mph.

The cold front will continue to cool us down into Friday.

Temperatures highs are expecting to warm up into the upper 70s.

Windier conditions are expected for Wednesday.

The cooler temperatures will not last long as temperatures highs are forecasting to warm up into the upper 80s and 90s by Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures will remain in the 80s throughout the rest of next week.

Clear conditions remain in the forecast with no rain chances expected.