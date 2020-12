El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Cooler temperatures continue to remain in the Borderland Monday after seeing a cold-front push through the region.

Temperature highs will reach the lower to mid-50s, staying below average but remaining seasonal.

Winds will be much calmer moving at speeds from the east at 5-10 mph.

A second cold-front will move through the southwest from the north Tuesday. This will provide cooler air that will assist temperatures in remaining a few degrees below average.