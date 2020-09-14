Weather on the go: Below-average temperatures and scattered showers

El Paso, TX (KTSM)– A weak system that is in our area will provide the Borderland with below-average conditions, scattered showers, and isolated thunderstorms.

Temperatures will slowly warm-up into the afternoon before reaching highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Winds will remain calm with certain areas expecting breezy wind gusts. Wind speeds can expect to reach 5-15 mph.

Southeaster moisture lingering i n the area will help provide the Borderland with chances for scattered showers and isolated storms in the afternoon to evening hours.

Most activity will be expected in upper mountainous areas.

Temperatures will begin to warm-up to above average by mid-week but will stay seasonal.

Drier conditions will last into the next 9 days.