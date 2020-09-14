Weather on the go: Below-average temperatures and scattered showers

El Paso, TX (KTSM)– A weak system that is in our area will provide the Borderland with below-average conditions, scattered showers, and isolated thunderstorms.
Temperatures will slowly warm-up into the afternoon before reaching highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Winds will remain calm with certain areas expecting breezy wind gusts. Wind speeds can expect to reach 5-15 mph.
Southeaster moisture lingering
Most activity will be expected in upper mountainous areas.
Temperatures will begin to warm-up to above average by mid-week but will stay seasonal.
Drier conditions will last into the next 9 days.