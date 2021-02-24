Weather on the go: Another day of 70 degree temperatures are in the forecast

El Paso, TX (KTSM)– High-pressure allows temperatures to remain warmer than normal with highs nearing the mid 70s.

Winds will stay calm for the early morning hours but will pick up into the afternoon reaching speeds of 10-20 mph and expecting wind gusts up to 25 mph.

The windier conditions come as a cold front nears our area, allowing for a slight drop in temperatures into Friday.

Windy conditions will return by the weekend with temperature highs expecting to dip into Monday.

Sunday’s system will provide a nearly 10+ degree difference come Monday.