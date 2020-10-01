Weather on the go: Above average temperatures dominate the Borderland

El Paso, TX (KTSM)– Temperatures are expected to reach the 90s in the Borderland this afternoon to start off the month of October.

A strong high-pressure system that has continued to heat up temperatures throughout the western part of the nation will not give up.

Drier heat will continue to sweep through the Borderland Thursday and into the weekend.

Temperatures will remain in the upper 80s and lower 90s for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Winds will remain calm for the morning before picking up into breezier conditions with speeds reaching 15 mph from the east.

Rain chances will stay out of the forecast for the next 9 days as dry summer like conditions will remain.