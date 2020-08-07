Weather on the go: Above-average conditions and increasing rain chances continue into the weekend

El Paso, TX (KTSM)– Temperatures will continue to rise to above-average temperatures in the Borderland with highs in the upper 90’s. Thunderstorms and scattered showers are expected to flow through the region Friday afternoon and evening.

The possibility of rain will remain in Friday’s forecast at 10% for the afternoon to evening hours.

Temperatures highs are expected to stay five to ten degrees above average with highs ranging from 94° to 104°.

For El Paso and Las Cruces our weekend outlook is showing an increase in temperatures. Triple digit highs will return Saturday and Sunday.

This heating trend will continue into the start of next week with the hottest day expecting to be Tuesday at 103°.

By mid-week rain chances will begin to decrease but will not be eliminated.