Weather on the go: A warming trend allows for above normal temperatures

El Paso, TX (KTSM)– Temperatures highs are expected to surpass normal conditions Thursday afternoon. This comes as a high pressure system settles in the region.

Calmer conditions will remain in the Borderland with highs nearing the upper 50s flirting with the 60s and wind moving at speeds of 5-10 mph from the southeast.

Warmer temperatures will remain in the forecast through the end of the week.

Friday windier conditions will be more prominent as a cold front is expected arrive.

Winds are forecast to move in Friday afternoon at speeds near 20-30 mph.

Temperatures will drop a few degrees into Saturday with highs returning to the 50s.

The cooldown will not last long as highs will begin to warm up back into the 60s by Monday.

Calm, dry and warm conditions will remain through the middle of the week.

Wednesday will be similar to Friday as windier conditions will pick up due to a second cold front.

This comes just in time for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Rain chances remain out of the forecast.