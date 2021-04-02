Weather on the go: A strong warming trend will begin to jump temperatures into the 80s Friday

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Temperatures will jump into the low to mid-80s Friday afternoon as high-pressure continues to build across the region producing a strong warming trend.

An upper disturbance will bring slight chances for rain across the region.

Mountainous areas can expect 10% chances of showers.

Winds will be moving in at speeds much calmer than they have been the last few days reaching speeds between 5-15 mph.

Clearing conditions will return Saturday while warming temperatures remain 10-15 degrees above normal.

The Borderland should be seeing normal highs around 75 degrees.

Highs are not expected to stop warming come the start of the week, allowing temperatures to reach 90 degrees for the first time of the year.

A second 90 degree day is possible come Tuesday if temperatures surpass its expected high of 88 degrees.

Our next system will begin to pass through the area Monday through Wednesday bringing windy to breezy conditions.