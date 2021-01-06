Weather on the go: A cold front brings breezy conditions and near normal temperatures

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Temperatures across the Borderland will reach highs much closer to normal Wednesday afternoon after spending multiple days above average in the 60s.

Along with the cooler air mass that has moved into the area from the north, breezy conditions are in the forecast.

Winds will pick up to speeds of 10-20 mph as they move into the Northeast.

Warmer conditions will return Thursday as high pressure will build in the region, allowing temperatures to rise back into the 60s.

Highs will stay five to ten degrees above average for three days.

Breezy conditions will come once again Friday as the Borderland anticipates the second cold front by the end of the weekend.

Saturday will be much similar with the new system arriving into the night and morning of Sunday.

Sunday the second cold front will take effect and cool temperature highs nearly ten degrees from one day to the next.

Temperature highs should drop nearly 11 degrees from Saturday to Sunday.

Highs will rain in the 50s for the majority of next week.

Rain chances are not in the forecast.