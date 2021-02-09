Weather on the go: 70 degree temperatures take over the work week before winter storm

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — La Nina continues to provide above average conditions continue to take over the Borderland for Tuesday with temperature highs expecting to reach the 70s.

Warming conditions will last into the end of the week with winds remaining breezy reaching speeds of 10-15 mph.

Dry and warm weather will come to a quick end come the middle of Saturday as a strong artic blast move southward in our direction allowing for a quick cooling into Valentine’s Day.

Temperatures will see a large drop Saturday into Sunday with highs going from the 60s into the 30s.

Along with cooler weather, windy conditions can be expected with increasing chances for mixed precipitation.

This includes chances for snow throughout the DMA of the Border.

Temperatures will remain below average into the start of the week and atmospheric conditions will begin to dry out Monday into Tuesday.